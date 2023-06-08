CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 429,034 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

