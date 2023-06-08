CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 221,868 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

