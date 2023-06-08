CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 556,693 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,693 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GOVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,880 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

