CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,049 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFIC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 694,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.