CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,125. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

