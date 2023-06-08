CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.85% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

