CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $383,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XSLV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 15,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,689. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.