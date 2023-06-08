CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 2,395,861 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,954,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 139,149 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 100,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.