CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 334,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

