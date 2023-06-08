CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 43,894 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 590.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,894 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 57,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.