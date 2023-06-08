Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Central Securities has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.
Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CET opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $38.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
