Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CET opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.