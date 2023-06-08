Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.35

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 48193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
