Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.35

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 48193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.