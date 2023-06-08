Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.00. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 32,444 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,307 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after buying an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,677,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

