Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $129.67 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

