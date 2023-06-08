CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $76.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

