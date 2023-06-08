CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells $140,875.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 274.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

