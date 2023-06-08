Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,714,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 22,781,545 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $15.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.
Carvana Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,756,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
