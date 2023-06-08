Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,714,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 22,781,545 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,756,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

