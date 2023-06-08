Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 799,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

CARR opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

