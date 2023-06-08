Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 799,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

