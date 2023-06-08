Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.45

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$99.45 and last traded at C$100.36, with a volume of 12746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.1668327 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

