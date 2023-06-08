Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 1,133,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

