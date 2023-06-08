Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.07

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 625.76 ($7.78) to GBX 604.55 ($7.52) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.
Capricorn Energy Dividend Announcement
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Featured Articles
