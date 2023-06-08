Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.60

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $13.60. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 16,197 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

