Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,931,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,021. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 464.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.