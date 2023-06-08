Callan Capital LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $419.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

