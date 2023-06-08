Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.