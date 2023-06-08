Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

