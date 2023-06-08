Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 694.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 318,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $95.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.