Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,133 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.41. 597,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,080. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

