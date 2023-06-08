Callan Capital LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after buying an additional 576,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 6,387,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,368,676. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.