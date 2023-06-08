Callan Capital LLC Invests $330,000 in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Poseida Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,355,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.86). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

