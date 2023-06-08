Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. 296,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

