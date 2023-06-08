Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after buying an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,201,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 611,359 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $50.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,671. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

