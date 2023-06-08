Callan Capital LLC Buys 576 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 2,184,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,474. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

