Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

