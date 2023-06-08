Callan Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.81. 160,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,516. The company has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

