Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

