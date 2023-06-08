Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

