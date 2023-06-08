Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.69. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

