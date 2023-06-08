C Partners Holding GmbH Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,775,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,544,000 after buying an additional 75,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 893,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

