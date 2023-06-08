BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 212111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About BTU Metals

(Get Rating)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.