BTIG Research Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $31.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.