Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $128,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,266.70. 11,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,062. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,345.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $877.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

