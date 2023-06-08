Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $90,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.17. 5,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.