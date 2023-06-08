Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of MSA Safety worth $102,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -865.71 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

