Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $79,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 1,686,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486,826. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

