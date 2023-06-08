Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 128,641 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,622,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,641 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $111,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 152,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,494. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

