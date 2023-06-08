Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,600. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

