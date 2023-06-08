Brown Advisory Inc. Has $159.32 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495,273 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.36% of Shopify worth $159,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

SHOP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,277,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

