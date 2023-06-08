Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 87,529 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.88% of Simply Good Foods worth $71,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.



