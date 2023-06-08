Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 344,707 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 104,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

